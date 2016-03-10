Southern District Attorney will not seek re-election

Long time Southern District attorney J. David Miller announced he will not run for a sixth term.

He has served as DA for that past 20 years and says choosing not to run or re-election was one of the toughest decisions.

"Writing the press release was the hardest thing that I've done in a very long time. I love my job! I'm certainly not dissatisfied in any way," explains Miller.

However, he says he's not ready to retire just yet.

"I'll explore my options. I would like to continue public service just not necessarily as the DA again," Miller says, "Just because I could run again doesn't mean I should run again."

He has endorsed current Chief Assistant District Attorney Brad Shealy to be his successor.

"Brad has my full support. He will have over twice the experience level that I had at the time I ran the first time," Miller explains.

Shealy qualified March 9, 2016 for the position.

