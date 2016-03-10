College students come south to re-hab homes

Thirty college students from Ohio are working on the first Fuller Center home site in Albany, renovating a home that was quite literally falling apart.



This single story home on Second Avenue has new siding and a new roof, thanks to the hard work of students from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.

The students have been laboring all week, then sleeping on mattresses on the floor at nearby St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, who is one of the major sponsors of this build.



The young adults tell us they have loved the experience. "We really feel it is actually a blessing to be able to come and help another community in the country. It's the most rewarding experience you can get during Spring Break," said Chris McCoy, a Wittenberg Student.

"I figured that 30 college students who were coming here for their spring break would have good hearts but to watch them open up and flourish during the week has been amazing," said Father Jay Weldon St. Patrick's Episcopal Church Rector.



Many local organizations have donated the building supplies, as well as fed the students. The Fuller Center rehabs old, existing homes for people in need.



There is another home in Albany that is being repaired this week by Fuller Center volunteers.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.