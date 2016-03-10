Southwest Georgia bike club is Florida bound

After a prayer, about 15 men and women of The Another Level Motorcycle Club left Albany Thursday morning.

They're heading to the 75th annual Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.



Every other year, the club saves money to go to either Daytona or Myrtle Beach.

These members will join the nearly half a million people expected to attend this year's bike week in Daytona.



Even though this event is known for partying, that's not why these member are going. "We just go down and hang out, have fellowship with other bikers from other states. We also get ideas of what we could do to our bikes from other people that are down there enjoying the festivities, said Club President Jerome Williams.



The club will be back in a few days, and are planning on participating in community events soon.

