South Georgia students 'geek out' at Wiregrass Tech

Over 1,000 middle and high school students participated in Geekfest at Wiregrass Technical College.

It's a hands-on opportunity for students to see what programs are offered in the Business and Computer Science colleges.

Students from 15 schools learned about robotics, gaming design, accounting, and more.

Organizers say it's a way to show off what careers their programs can lead to.

"Something like this will actually show you what we do, it's not just a bunch of words on a piece of paper. They can see it! They can actually get hands on with it and just have a better idea of how to decide what to do when they get out of high school," explains Program Coordinator Tim Drexler.

This is the 6th annual Geekfest and school officials say it helps recruit high school seniors.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.