Firebirds introduce themselves with exhibition win

The Georgia Firebirds kicked off a new era of indoor football in the Good Life City with a 42-22 exhibition win Wednesday night.

A good crowd at the Albany Civic Center welcomed the new team home, and the Firebirds delivered with a victory over the Capital City Cobras.

The Firebirds trailed 9-0 early in the first, but rallied back and outscored the Cobras 42-13 for the rest of the contest.

Georgia opens the season March 20 at the Columbus Lions. The team hosts their home opener six days later when they welcome the Atlanta Vultures to Albany.

