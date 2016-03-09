Growing healthy plants in south Ga. is all in the soil

The secret to healthy plants in south Georgia is all in the soil. (Source: WALB)

There is a secret to growing healthy plants in south Georgia, and it has to do with the soil.

That's according to Steve Collins with Lawn Barber Nurseries in Lee County.

He mixes his own compost, and sells tons of it each year.

Collins said south Georgia's unique red clay and sandy soils pretty much make adding compost a necessity for healthy plants.

"Well, we got a saying out here, you can't make chicken salad out of chicken dung. We prepare the soil real well," said Collins.

Collins said that the well-drained soil is important when building a garden.

