Spring weather means blooming business at nurseries

Warmer weather is driving South Georgians into their gardens, and it's driving business to area plant nursries (Source: WALB)

The redbud is one of the first signs of Spring for Southwest Georgia.

Warmer weather is driving South Georgians into their gardens, and it's driving business to area plant nurseries, like Lawn Barber Nursery in Lee County.

"[Redbuds are] probably blooming about a week or two early this year because of the unusual warm weather we are having," said Steve Collins, who works at the nursery.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of new plants were delivered, as spring is the nursery's busiest season.

ABC Plant Nursery on Ledo Road will hire extra hands to help during this busy time.

"We hire additional temporary help for spring season," said Greg Daniell with ABC Plant Nursery.

Steve Collins with the Lawn Barber will hire more help as well.

"Some of my former employees like this fellow who works for the fire department he comes back out and he works," he said

"This is the most important time, spring is 60 to 70 percent of your business for the whole year," said Daniell.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.