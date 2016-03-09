Randolph Co. Sheriff announces re-election campaign - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Randolph Co. Sheriff announces re-election campaign

RANDOLPH CO., GA (WALB) -

Randolph County Sheriff Eddie Fairbanks is campaigning for re-election.

He was elected in March 2013 to serve the unexpired term of Sheriff Gary Yochum after he died.

Fairbanks said that under his leadership, the office has moved into a new building and acquired new vehicles.

He said he also works well with county leaders.

"Our county commissioners are working well with us, [and] work with me pretty good," said Fairbanks. "We have a county manager now. When I first took the seat we didn't actually have a full time county manager, and he has been working with me." 

OTHER CANDIDATES:

Gary Yochum Junior

Harold Piper

