Dougherty Co. Coroner announces run for re-election

Coroner Michael Fowler plans to run again for Dougherty County Coroner.

He officially launched his campaign Wednesday.

The primary election is May 24th.

Fowler said he plans to stay unbiased and keep a open door policy for anyone who wants to talk.

"I want to carry the coroner law for higher. I want to empower other students who come to visit who come to find jobs," Fowler said. "I've helped three people that came to the coroner's office to find jobs at the crime lab."

Candidate Donchester Johnson launched his campaign Tuesday to run against Fowler.

