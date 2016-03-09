Valdosta City Schools look for flexibility

Valdosta City Schools are applying to be a Strategic Waivers School System in an effort to gain more flexibility in their classes and requirements.

The waiver would cut back on guidelines set by the state.

This would allow them more flexibility in class sizes, how they document seat hours, and even graduation requirements.

School officials say the goal is to make sure students get the best learning opportunities.

"Ultimately the waivers and the flexibilities are available to increase student performance not just to waive the laws to waive the laws. It really does have to have a direct impact on student learning," explains Teaching and Learning Assistant Superintendent Scarlet Brown.

They school system has discussed ways this waiver could allow them to integrate internships and online classes into curriculum.

The contract is currently available online here for public comments.

There will also be a public meeting March 22, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. at Pinevale Elementary.

