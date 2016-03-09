Valdosta Habitat for Humanity heads to Alaska

Twelve Valdosta residents are teaming up with a group from New Zealand to build homes in Anchorage, Alaska.

The trip is part of Habitat for Humanity's international program. They say it's a good way to travel while exploring new places.

"It's a great experience. It's a great way to travel, but also to give back while you're traveling. You really get to know the community that you're working in,"explains development director Molly Ferrier.

The trip lasts 10 days, beginning May 22, 2016. Organizers say you aren't required to have any experience to attend.

There are still a few openings for the trip to Alaska. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

For the cost and application contact Ferrier at 229-460-3018. The deadline to sign up is April 5, 2016.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.