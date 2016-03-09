Dawson Mayor's second shooter sentenced

A second man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting the Mayor of Dawson multiple times on Halloween Night 2013, and tying up and threatening his mother, Tonya Johnson Wright.

Pataula Circuit District Attorney Craig Earnest says this is identical to the plea entered in Terrell County Superior Court Monday by the other shooter, Nakia Jones.

23-year-old Corderio Laney was sentenced around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday by Randolph Superior Court Judge Tom Baxley.

Laney's sentencing was suppose to happen Tuesday in Judge Baxley's courtroom, but another trial lasted too late so the judge did not have time for the plea.

Monday, Nakia Jones pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and two counts of aggravated assault in the October 2013 attack on Mayor Christopher Wright and his mother.

Both men are sentenced to serve at least 7 years in prison, plus a $2,000 fine.

And, they will have to cooperate in any future related cases.

