Firebirds face Capital City in exhibition game - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Firebirds face Capital City in exhibition game

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Folks can meet the Georgia Firebirds at Wednesday's exhibition game. (Source: WALB) Folks can meet the Georgia Firebirds at Wednesday's exhibition game. (Source: WALB)
The Firebirds got their first taste of contact Saturday afternoon. (Source: WALB) The Firebirds got their first taste of contact Saturday afternoon. (Source: WALB)
The Firebirds open play Wednesday in the civic Center (Source: WALB) The Firebirds open play Wednesday in the civic Center (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The countdown is on for arena football's return to South Georgia, as the Georgia Firebirds prepare to take on the Capital City Cobras in an exhibition game on Wednesday.

People will have a chance to meet the Georgia Firebirds players, the mascot, and the Flammette's Dance Team during the game at the Albany Civic Center.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Admission to the game is free, but fans are asked to bring canned goods or monetary donations to the Albany Community Builders.

Fans of arena football can buy season tickets through the Albany Civic Center Box Office or at it's website.

For more information on the new Georgia Firebirds team, check out their website.

