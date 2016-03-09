Lockette: 'I would have died' without trainers

Lockette lay motionless for several minutes on the field before being taken to a Dallas hospital.

Albany native Ricardo Lockette revealed frightening information about the injury he suffered covering a punt against the Cowboys in November.

According to Fox Sports, Lockette was speaking to a group of first responders in Redmond, WA to thank them for their service. During his visit, Lockette told the responders the following:

I didn't really realize how serious it was until it was over. The doctor told me... all the muscles, all the ligaments that connect my vertebrae, and the cartilage between that... the cartilage is out, ligaments are torn. He said if I would have stood up then, the weight of my head — left, right, front, back — I would have died. If one of my teammates would have came over and pulled my arm, just barely, I might have died. Or if the returner had broken a couple tackles and fell on me, I would have died on that field.

But what saved my life were the trainers, and the work that you guys do. The trainers came over, and they said they did it perfectly. Perfectly, by the book."

Lockette underwent neck surgery shortly after the game, and is still recovering.

