GSW golf gears up for final stretch of season

The Georgia Southwestern golf team has established themselves as one of the best in all of Division II.

Now the nationally-ranked Hurricanes are aiming for the program's first-ever Peach Belt championship.

After a week off, GSW is well rested. But head coach Darcy Donaldson says the time is now to improve for the homestretch of the season.

"I've definitely seen some good things and some bad things," he says. "But from the bad, we can always learn and get a little bit better."

The Canes have won two of the four tournaments they've played this spring. They have three events remaining before the PBC Championships in April. That's just enough time to be playing at their peaks.

"Some of us aren't really playing our best," says senior Anders Olsson. "In a way, that's exciting, because we can get better from there. We definitely have a lot to improve on."

The Canes travel to Valdosta's Kinderlou Forest next weekend for the Southeast Collegiate Invitational, then up to Eatonton's Cuscowilla for the Bobcat Invitational.

Donaldson knows the importance of playing well in these two tournaments, and what it can do for his team.

"Both are very good fields, with a lot of teams in the top 25 and top five. So it's confidence for us," he says. "We did it in the fall. We beat a couple top five, top ten teams. That's confidence for us moving forward, then to our event, then to the postseason and to conference. Confidence is a big thing the next two weeks."

Round one of the Southeastern Collegiate is Sunday, March 13 at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta.

