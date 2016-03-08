2nd guilty plea expected in Dawson Mayor shooting

A second man is expected to enter a guilty plea for his part in shooting the Mayor of Dawson several times on Halloween night in 2013.

Corderio Laney, 23, was arrested in December for a shooting that took place two years ago.

On Monday, his accomplice 31-year-old Nakia Jones pleaded guilty and received the identical sentence of 20 years in prison, with seven years to serve.

It's been a puzzling case because neither the victims, the authorities, or even the convicted shooters have been able to say why they tied up the Mayor's mother, Tonya Johnson Wright and shot Mayor Christopher Wright six times, nearly killing him.

District Attorney Craig Earnest said he can't discuss the case in an interview due to other pending related investigations.

Although it was not made public what those investigations are, Laney is expected to get the same plea deal Jones struck Monday, if he agrees to cooperate in the trials of any co-conspirators, although no one has been named.

