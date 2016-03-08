Southeastern Credit Union donates $15,000 to cancer organizations

Southeastern Credit Union donated $5,000 to three organizations to support cancer prevention, research, and treatment.

"I hope it sends a message that we care. I hope it sends a message that we're not simply a credit union," explains Southeastern Credit Union CEO Mike Gudley.

The Cancer Coalition of South Georgia, the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, and the Partnership for Cancer Fund each received a donation.

Members of the organizations say community support is crucial in battling cancer in the South Georgia area.

"I think it's remarkable that Southeastern really is now supporting across what we call the cancer continuum. So i think that they are just a role model for really making a difference against cancer in our area," explains Cancer Coalition of South Georgia CEO Diane Fletcher.

This is the 3rd year Southeastern has made a donation to the various cancer organizations.

They say it's just one way to support the battle against cancer in the Valdosta community.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.