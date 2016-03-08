Murder suspect denied bond

A Columbus man charged with a deadly shooting outside an East Albany sports bar made his first appearance in court Tuesday, where Judge John Stephenson denied bond.

Eugene Grant faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and probation violations.

He was arrested in Lee County Monday hours after a statewide lookout was issued for his arrest.

Police say Grant shot 40-year-old Tony Carter in the chest overnight Sunday in the parking lot of Apple Jax Sports Bar on East Broad Avenue.

Investigators say Carter was trying to apologize to Grant for an argument earlier in the night when he was shot.

Grant is being held in the Dougherty County Jail.

