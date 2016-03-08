ABAC sweeps Lake Michigan in Monday matinee

After losing four of their last five, the ABAC Stallions could use a win.

On Monday, they got a pair.

The Stallions swept Lake Michigan CC Monday on the backs of a pair of stellar pitching performances.

Matthew Meeks allowed just four hits while striking out seven in six innings in ABAC's 7-1 Game 1 win. Brandon Robinson drove in two to lead the Stallions offensively.

In Game 2, Chandler Hyman did his best to best Meeks' performance. Hyman helped shut out the Red Hawks to earn his first collegiate win in a 4-0 victory.. Cain Peterson reached base safely in each of his three at-bats, highlighted by a 2-RBI double.

ABAC returns home Tuesday to host South Georgia State.

