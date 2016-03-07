DWS Student Wins Second in State Oratorical Contest

An Albany student came in second place in a statewide oratorical contest.

This is the third year Deerfield Windsor junior, Meenal Joshi participated in the American Legion Oratorical Contest on Sunday at Darton College.

Joshi's second place finish came after preparing 30-minutes of speeches on the U.S. Constitution and spending countless hours researching and practicing for them. She says participating in the whole experience has made her "smarter."

Since May, American Legion member, Joe Bishop, has helped prepare Joshi and other area students for the competition. Bishop, who is also a Superior Court Judge, says participating in the contest has many benefits for the students, including learning about the Constitution, developing their public speaking skills, and earning scholarship money. Judge Bishop himself competed as a sophomore in high school.

More than 75 students across Georgia competed in the competition before the contest came down to the four finalists from different regions of the state.

The winner, Sylandi Brown from Hawkinsville, will compete in the National Oratorical Contest in Indianapolis, Indiana in April.

Students in 9th to 12th grades, who are home-schooled, or attend public or private schools, are eligible to compete in the district contests. For students anywhere in Georgia wanting to learn more, Judge Joe Bishop says they can contact him directly at 229-881-7692, and he will connect them with their local American Legion chapter.