Lowndes Co. man charged with manufacturing meth

Investigators said they found an active meth lab when they raided Bowman's Hahira home. (Source: WALB)

Leroy Bowman was arrested and charged with manufacturing meth after neighbors reported suspicious activity. (Source: WALB)

A Lowndes County man is behind bars and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine after citizens reported suspicious activity.

Investigators said they found an active meth lab when they raided the Hahira home of 36-year-old Leroy Bowman.

Officials said he was making a small amount of the drug, but getting it before it hit the streets was crucial.

"This was a relatively small operation, but it obviously had the capability to manufacture a lot more than they were at the time because it can be a repeated process," said Captain Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Meth poses an extra challenge for investigators who risk exposure to hazardous chemicals.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating to find anyone else involved.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.