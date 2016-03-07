Man sentenced for Dawson crime spree

That same night, they broke into an insurance company and tried to get into an ATM. (Source: WALB)

Survelliance video from Pawn Starz showed Grier and an accomplice attempting to break into the store. (Source: WALB)

Quintavious Grier was sentenced for a crime spree in Dawson and for breaking probation. (Source: WALB)

On Monday, 20-year-old Quintavious Grier was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a November crime spree in Dawson.

Surveillance video from Pawn Starz showed Grier and an accomplice attempting to break into the store during the early morning hours of November 4th.

They didn't get in, but they did cause $3,000 in damage.

That same night, they broke into an insurance company, tried to get into an ATM, and even threw a brick at a semi-truck, cracking the windshield.

They caused more than $11,000 in damage, and only got away with a few dollars in change.

Because Grier was previously convicted of burglary, he'll serve 10 years for breaking his probation.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.