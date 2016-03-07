Indiana students spend spring break building homes in south Ga.

It was all part of Habitat for Humanity's collegiate challenge. (Source: WALB)

17 students from Saint Joseph's College in Indiana traveled more than 14 hours down to Valdosta for their spring break.

But they weren't coming to south Georgia just for the warmer temperatures.

"There's a lot of other places they could be. A lot of other things they can be doing. That just kind of lets you know that there's still good in the hearts of people," said construction supervisor Royce Bruce.

From painting to building, The students chose to spend the week helping Habitat for Humanity finish houses.

"I'm excited to see the progress we get done with all the houses," said volunteer Kevin Heinemann.

It's a part of Habitat for Humanity's collegiate challenge, which encourages college students to volunteer during their breaks.

"The challenge is just making a difference. Doing something different with your life, with your time, making some little corner of the world and somebody's little family a better place," explained Bruce.

But the trip didn't come free. The students paid for the opportunity to come help. The community came together to provide the students with a place to stay and food.

"They're giving their time, they've come a long way and a lot of expense to come down here and work for us to give somebody else a nice place to live in," said Bruce.

Students said it may not be the typical spring break, but it's definitely the most rewarding.

"I really like helping people and I really enjoy the fact that I know I'm going to be providing somebody with a home," said Heinemann.

Next week, students from Georgia Southern will spend their spring break helping build homes as well.

