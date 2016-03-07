Man who shot Dawson Mayor sentenced to 20 years

The man who shot the Mayor of Dawson and tied up his mother on Halloween Night 2013 was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Nakia Jones accepted a deal and pled guilty to burglary and two aggravated assault charges against Mayor Christopher Wright, and his mother Tonya Johnson Wright.

The deal says Jones will only have to serve seven years in prison.

Mayor Wright's mother was tied up and threatened with a gun.

When Mayor Wright came home, he was shot several times, and nearly died from the wounds.

The second defendant, Corderio Laney, is expected to enter a similar plea in court on Tuesday.

