Dawson woman gets prison for stabbing death of boyfriend

A Dawson woman has pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for the 2015 stabbing death of her boyfriend.



30-year-old Latisha Weaver pled guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to 20 years in jail.



Terrell County Superior Court Judge Joe Bishop accepted the lesser charge from the original malice murder charge, which carries up to a life sentence.

In addition, Weaver pled guilty to 20 years, with five years to serve, concurrently, for a total of 40 years, 25 years to serve.



The prosecutor told the court that the victim's family was OK with the plea deal.



Weaver stabbed her boyfriend, Wesley Williams, in August 2015.



