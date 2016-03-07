Semi trucks wreck in Stewart County

Monday morning, two tractor trailer rigs crashed and rolled over, in separate incidents in Stewart County. Luckily, bot drivers are OK.

The first truck, hauling cheese, went through a guard and overturned in a ditch. Two people inside the truck were not seriously hurt.

Two hours later, a second semi hauling crates overturned. It took crews several hours to remove the wreckage.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

