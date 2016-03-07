Semi trucks wreck in Stewart County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Semi trucks wreck in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, GA -

Monday morning, two tractor trailer rigs crashed and rolled over, in separate incidents in Stewart County. Luckily, bot drivers are OK.

The first truck, hauling cheese, went through a guard and overturned in a ditch. Two people inside the truck were not seriously hurt.

Two hours later, a second semi hauling crates overturned. It took crews several hours to remove the wreckage. 

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating. 

