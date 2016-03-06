Woman shot dead at Moultrie park

Police on scene of shooting at Ryce Community Center (Source: WALB)

GBI agents and Moultrie Police are investigating a shooting at a Moultrie park that left a woman dead.

It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon near the Ryce Community Center on 7th Street Northwest.

Agents spent hours at the scene Sunday night searching for evidence.

They have not released the victims name and it's not clear why the woman was targeted.

Investigators questioned people who were in the area at the time. No one else was injured by the gunfire.

At this time no suspects have been named.

