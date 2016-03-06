Church builds playground for Americus school

More than 200 volunteers came together to build the playground. (Source: WALB)

Students at an Americus elementary school are in for a big treat Monday morning, with a brand new playground waiting for them.

More than 200 volunteers from Central Baptist Church and the community came together to build the new playground for Furlow Charter School. Everything used for the playground was donated from people in community.

School was out for the weekend at Furlow Charter School. Meanwhile outside, more than 200 volunteers were working to bring a playground to a space that sat empty for months. Most of the volunteers came from Central Baptist Church.

Every March, the church remembers celebrate the anniversary of the 2007 tornadoes in Americus by doing a community project.

"It really forced us to do that, there were so many hurting people, but we didn't want to have to wait until another tornado to do that," said Pastor Bryan Meyers.

This year's project was redefining recess for hundreds of children.

"To see 200 people or more out here working together for our scholars, is just pretty overwhelming," said Interim Principal Valerie Duff.

The school inherited the building from Sumter County Schools, but when they moved in the playground equipment was gone.

"They've been without anything since August," said Duff.

This forced students to use only their imagination.

"And really they were creative, they had to play like maybe we used to growing up," said Myers.

By Monday morning, that will all change.

"They're gonna be like whaaaat," said Matthew Kuipers, a 4th grader at the school.

It was all thanks to a what Pastor Myers calls a partnership.

"That's what excites me is coming alongside these folks and serve with them," said Myers.

A project for the volunteers and a new place to play for the students will lead to a much better recess.

