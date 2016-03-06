Albany man shot dead outside sports bar

No suspects have been named in a deadly Sunday morning shooting outside an Albany sports bar.

Investigators say 40-year-old Tony Carter was shot in the parking lot of Applejax Sports Bar in the 1300 block of East Broad Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Police tell us Carter was shot in the upper body but have not released a motive.

Patrons in and around the bar were questioned by police.

The deadly shooting marks the city's first homicide of 2016.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, contact CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS.

