Crisp, Westwood advance to GISA State Title Game

WESTWOOD 41, HERITAGE 35

The Westwood Lady Wildcats will play for their third state championship in four years after knocking off Heritage in the state semis Friday.

The Lady Cats play Gatewood Saturday at 5:20 p.m. from Mercer University's Hawkins Arena.

CRISP ACADEMY 28, FLINT RIVER 15

Crisp Academy is playing for a state championship for the fifth time in six years after taking care of business against Flint River Thursday.

The Lady Cats held FRA without a point in the second quarter, and led by double digits at half time.

From then on- Crisp was never in trouble.

The Lady Wildcats will play Monsignor Donovan Saturday at 2:00 from Mercer.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.