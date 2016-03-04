Valdosta St. announces spring football schedule

The Valdosta State Blazers released their spring football practice schedule Friday afternoon.
It will be the first spring under new head coach Kerwin Bell.
VSU gets it going March 28th with their first practice.
They'll have 14 practices and two scrimmages over the next month before wrapping it all up with the annual spring game.
That will be April 23rd at 4:00 p.m.
SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE:
March 28- Practice 1
March 29- Practice 2
March 30- Practice 3
April 5- Practice 4
April 6- Practice 5
April 8- Practice 6
April 9- Scrimmage 1
April 12- Practice 8
April 13- Practice 9
April 15- Practice 10
April 16- Scrimmage 2
April 19- Practice 12
April 20- Practice 13
April 22- Practice 14
April 23- Spring Game (4:00 p.m.)
