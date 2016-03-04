Storms leave path of damage in Nashville

Cleanup in Nashville continued Friday after storms blew through Thursday night.

There wasn't a tornado, but there was a good bit of damage.

A strong stormed moved through Nashville last night and caused this tree to fall on to this house on the 500 block of Pulaski Ave.

There was no warning on this storm, but homeowners tell me the winds were strong and the storm moved in quick.

The National Weather Service said there wasn't a warning on the storm because the radar they normally use for this area at Moody Air Force Base was down.

The National Weather Service did tell me that 60 MPH straight line wind caused this damage, but thankfully no one in this home was hurt.

They hoped to have the tree removed from the home sometime Friday night.

