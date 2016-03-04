Tom Joyner Foundation aids in Albany State fundraiser

A national radio host is helping Albany State University with a fundraiser. The Tom Joyner Foundation selected Albany State as their school of the month for November.

Donations for ASU will be promoted on the Tom Joyner radio show for the entire month.

ASU officials hope to raise more than $300,000 through the campaign.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for they university to raise awareness about the great programming that we have here at Albany State. Also, to raise a lot of dollars to support our students who attend here," said VP for Institutional Advancement Chanta Haywood.

ASU is already planning additional fundraising events leading up to the Tom Joyner event in November.

