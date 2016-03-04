Kensington Court water tower reaches new heights

Albany's new 750,000 gallon steel water tank now stands 133 feet above ground. It took workers four hours to raise the tank.



The city built the tank in response to increased water demand in the area and future development. The tank is embossed with the new City of Albany logo on both sides.



Engineers say its a good look for the city.

Lee Daniel Deputy Director of Utility Engineering said, "As you're coming in from out of town, it's just a good feeling, a good emblem for the city."



Daniel says the entire project is expected to be completed in mid to late July.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.