Severe storms cause damage in Berrien County

Luckily, no one was hurt when this tree fell on a house (WALB)

Numerous trees fell and some buildings were damaged when strong storms moved through Berrien County late Thursday night.

Strong, straight line winds ripped the roof off the City of Nashville's Public Works building.

Officials tell us several trees fell throughout the county and at least two businesses in Nashville sustained damage.

Hundreds of homes were without power overnight but most had been restored as of 5 AM.

There are no reports of any injuries.

