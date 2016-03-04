Snickers Marathon to impact Saturday traffic

Getting the T shirts ready for the runners (WALB)

Organizers are gearing up and runners are warming up for the Snickers Marathon this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Drivers can expect delays in Albany during their morning and afternoon commute on Saturday.

More than 1,500 runners are preparing to hit the pavement for the 10th annual Snickers Marathon and Half Marathon.

The race course will impact major roads in Albany in Dougherty County, including Oglethorpe Boulevard, Gillionville Road, parts of Stuart Avenue and Slappey Blvd.

Some roads will be narrowed to one lane for the runners, but all roads will be open.

COURSE MAP: Full Marathon I Half Marathon

"There will not be really road closures, but there will be lane closures and partial lane closures," race director Rashelle Beasley said.

Saturday's race is a top ten qualifier for the Boston Marathon, so drivers may have to wait until runners clear an intersection, as to not disrupt their pace.

"There may be a time that you have to sit and wait for runners to pass, but it's very important that we don't break the runners' pace," she said. "That's what helps them to qualify and so we want to make sure that we give them that opportunity."

The race begins at 7 a.m. on Front Street next to the Civic Center. The race course will be open until 2 p.m.

The marathon won't be the only event going on in Albany this weekend. The festivities kick off with a Flint River Roll on Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m. The family cycling event will be a one-and-a-half mile scenic night ride through historic downtown Albany.

Following the race on Saturday, visitors can grab their beads for the Mardi Gras Festival in downtown Albany. Festivities kick off at noon with a pet parade, then music all day until 8 p.m.

Admission to the RiverQuarium will be just $5.00. There will also be $3 movies. Admission to the Mardi Gras Festival is $5.

