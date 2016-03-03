Turner outruns Terrell for state title

For the second time in school history, the Turner County Lady Rebels are state basketball champions.

The Lady Rebels clinched an undefeated season with a 55-38 win over Terrell County in Macon Tuesday afternoon.

"Everybody has been waiting on this moment for a long time, and we finally got it," says Turner Co. head coach Tasha Kimble. "This is a very proud moment for Turner County."

Mylashia Yancey had 15 points in the first half, but sat most of the second in foul trouble. Xariah Office stepped up to fill the void, leading the Lady Rebels with 22 points.

It was Turner's defense that got them the win. The Lady Rebels held Terrell Co. to just 10 second half points as they pulled away in the fourth quarter.

"I just told them we have to apply more pressure," Kimble says on her halftime adjustments. "We took their guards away, and didn't allow them to get the ball."

Terrell County finishes the season 24-4. They are state runners-up for the second time in program history.

"When you think of how many teams would love to be in our position. There were two teams that made it this far. We just happened to be one of them, even though we lost," says Terrell Co. head coach Tammye Jenkins-Ware. "I'm so very proud of my team."

It's the first state title for the Turner County program since 1956, when the Lady Rebels won the Class C title.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.