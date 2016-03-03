Future farmers drive tractors to school

It was part of an entire week of FFA activities. (Source: WALB)

Six students rode to school on tractors for bring your tractor to school day. (Source: WALB)

Students at a south Georgia high school took a different form of transportation to school on Thursday.

Thursday was bring your tractor to school day at Worth County High School.

Six students drove their tractors to school for the annual Future Farmers of America event.

It was part of an entire week of FFA activities in which students learned about farming.

The students said it's about more than just showing off their tractors.

"To show what this county has to offer to all the people around. When you get in the turning lane out there and there are three or four tractors trying to turn in, all the cars are wondering what's going on. Then they say, oh, it must be tractor day," said FFA member Luke Gwines.

Worth County High School hopes even more students will participate in the event next year.

