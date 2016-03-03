Spring Flooding Potential

An active weather pattern is in the forecast, meaning the flooding potential is higher than normal.

Rainfall since October has been above average for most of southwest Georgia.

Pair that with an active weather forecast, and the likelihood of flooding increases.

"We already have river levels and creek levels that are rather high, and we are expecting springtime. So, we definitely have the concern of flooding along our creeks and rivers," said meteorologist Chris Zelman.

This active pattern is forecast to continue over the next three months. That means there's a good chance we could get a lot more rain this spring.

"Even though El Niño is forecasted to weaken, we still have spring to get through. Spring can sometimes bring some of our biggest rains, so we'll need to watch out for that," said Zelman.

Areas in our western counties have seen as much as 9 inches to a foot of rain above normal. That's why some officials are already putting a plan in action.\

"We're concerned about the washouts, because we do have a lot of low areas on our dirt roads. Public works would go out and put out signs saying "beware of water over roads" and if it's bad enough they'll close it," said Capt. Whittington.

The areas at the highest risk for flooding through May will be the western counties, but it is important for everyone to take precaution during flooding.

"When you start getting water and you can't see where your ditch is or where your driveway is, don't gamble,' said Capt. Whittington.

Although flooding is not the main threat for Thursday's storms, it's important to download the WALB Weather app to stay ahead of the storm.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.