Federal flood buyout deadline looms

Time is ticking away on the flood buyout for Lee Co. residents.



27 homes flooded during the holidays qualify for the FEMA Flood Buyout Program. So far, only six homeowners have expressed an interest in applying for the buyout.

"We will go forward with those names and apply to FEMA for the grant. There is no cost to the residents at this time we just need to know who is interested in applying for that grant," said Lee Planning Director Matt Inman.



An application to FEMA must be in by April 15th. However, for those qualifying homeowners who don't have flood insurance, but need it to apply, they have to get the insurance no later than March 15th.



Lee County homeowners with questions can call the Planning Office at 229-438-2248.

