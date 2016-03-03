WALB's Most Wanted: Terry Bell

Camilla Police are asking for the public's help with finding a suspected drug dealer.

Terry Bell was sought during a recent drug roundup in Camilla, but avoided arrest.

He is wanted on two felony counts of sale of cocaine and two counts of sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing project.

Bell is 5'10 and 227 lbs. He is believed to be hiding out in Camilla.

If you know where he is, call Camilla Police at 229-336-2203.

