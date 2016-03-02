Lee Co.'s Lawton signs with Middle GA State

A south Georgia softball player is taking her talents to the college level, after signing her letter of intent Wednesday morning.

Lee County outfielder Caitlyn Lawton will play her college ball at Middle Georgia State.

The Lady Trojans star was a four year starter, and says it was her relationship with the Knights' coach that made it the place to be.

"The coach is laid back, and I feel like he would do anything for me," says Lawton. "It's also a small school, so I won't feel overwhelmed."

Lawton says the decision came down to Middle Georgia and Chipola College.

