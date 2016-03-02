WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (3/2/16): Tift's Thomas striving towards goals

A south Georgia baseball player will soon join one of college baseball's premier programs and get a premier education.

Connor Thomas will be living out his dream this time next year, playing baseball for Georgia Tech.

"I grew up watching Georgia Tech and Georgia play all the time, football, baseball, everything." said Connor. "It's going to be unreal."

The Tift County senior is one of the best pitchers in south Georgia, and hopes to lead the Blue Devils to back to back region titles this season.

He signed with Georgia Tech back in December.

While that means his college baseball goals are ready to go, Thomas is just as excited to strive for his academic goals while on the Flats.

"I want to be a mechanical engineer and that's really the best place to go," says Connor. "It's really why I wanted to go to Tech, was for the education,"

Thomas' head coach Kyle Kirk says what Thomas brings to the program is immeasurable.

He says that his soft spoken senior continually puts up impressive numbers is a credit to his talent.

Kirk says the talent Thomas has is great, but the way he leads by example is better.

"A lot of people have talked about how they want to pitch like Connor, or be like Connor, but a lot of people need to develop Connor's work ethic if they want to be like that. He's just tremendous," said Kirk.

While Thomas is all lined up to live out his dreams, for now, he's just glad to play one more season in Tifton

"Its just being out here with my friends, I'm just loving it, every minute," said Connor.

