Costly repair needed for failed Westover sewer pipe

A failure in an underground sewer pipe will cost the city of Albany about $140,000 dollars to fix.

The pipe that runs alongside Westover Boulevard, near Gordon Avenue, is under repair this week.

The old concrete pipe failed from regular wear and tear.

It's the second pipe failure on Westover, and with more than 40 miles of similar sewer and storm water pipes around the city, the Public Works director said that old pipes need to be replaced now, rather than when there is a problem.

"It's much easier to do on the front end when you can go ahead and have time to do it right than it is to try to respond to an emergency failure at night when you have to contain sanitary sewer inside the pipe," said Albany Assistant Manager Phil Roberson.

The City is applying for a low interest, $40 million Georgia Environmental Finance Authority Loan, to make major updates on the city's underground sewer and storm water system.

