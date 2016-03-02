VSU celebrates Dr. Seuss Day

Children in Valdosta took a tour through a Dr. Seuss wonderland today.

They enjoyed characters, cotton candy, and of course lots of reading all to celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday.

The event was organized by Valdosta State University students as a way to promote literacy.

"His books are great because not only do they encourage children to read, but most Dr. Seuss books have a deeper message," says

Dr. Seuss Day is a part of Read Across America week which aims to keep kids reading.

