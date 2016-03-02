Lady Panthers staying loose before title game

The Americus-Sumter girls have certainly looked the part of top ranked team in the state all year.

While that's a nice title to have, it doesn't mean much without a state championship.

The Lady Panthers can claim a state championship Thursday evening. They'll battle Veterans in the AAAA title game

Americus-Sumter hasn't lost in 20 games. They are certainly on a roll, but being the favorite in a title game can add some pressure.

Head coach Sherri Harris saying her team doesn't seem to be feeling that weight.

"They're being silly. They're not being uptight, which is always a good thing," Harris says. "They've been coming in, being very competitive in practice. They're having fun."

The Lady Panthers battle Veterans Thursday night at the Macon Centreplex. Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m.

