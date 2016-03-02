Lady Greenwave not thinking about underdog role

It's hard to imagine a team that is 24-3 and winners of nine straight games being seen as an underdog.

But that's the case for the Terrell County Lady Greenwave when they battle unbeaten Turner County for the GHSA Class A-Public Thursday in Macon.

The 30-0 Lady Rebels will be expected to complete their perfect season, but the Wave don't seem to care who the favorite is.

"I don't think we've really thought about it for the players sake. We haven't thought about who is the underdog. We're just trying to go out and play whoever is in front of us," says head coach Tammye Jenkins. "Their record speaks for itself. We're going to have our work cut out for us. It's going to be a very interesting game. But we're up to the challenge."

The Lady Greenwave will try to win the program's fourth state championship this Thursday in Macon. Tip off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.