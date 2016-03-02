Cavaliers win Doublegate Collegiate title

It was a Super Tuesday indeed for the Darton State golf team.

The Cavaliers held off top-ranked Eastern Florida State to win the Doublegate Collegiate Invitational Tuesday.

Darton State finished +14 over the two days, nine strokes better than EFSU.

"We haven't been in this position this year, so we didn't know what to expect," admits head coach Gary Hilton. "We had a pretty sizable lead, but no lead is safe when you're playing the best team in the country. The guys have been working really hard, and it's finally starting to pay off."

Cavs freshman Finlay Mason finished -3 to finish as the tournament's low medalist. He says this win can do good things for himself and the team.

"The team's been in a bit of a slump for a minute. It's just a big, big momentum builder," Mason says. "We've got Stonebridge in two weeks, so hopefully we can just build on this and head to nationals with a strong finish."

Hilton agrees this win can do wonders for his team's confidence.

"Hopefully from here, we can keep going forward," he says. "We've been waiting and waiting and waiting because we knew the talent was here. It just has not showed up. Finally, it was good to just have a good week."

