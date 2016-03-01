Super Tuesday 2016: Voter turnout strong for GOP in Ga.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton won the Georgia primary elections on Super Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Super Tuesday was the final chance for Georgia voters to have a say in who will appear on the 2016 presidential ballot, here is what the votes looked like Tuesday night:

On the Republican side with 149 of 159 counties reporting, Donald Trump is the clear winner for the GOP with 39 percent of the vote.

Ted Cruz finishes second with Marco Rubio not far behind him and Ben Carson a distant fourth.

Hillary Clinton cruised to victory in the Democratic primary over Bernie Sanders with 71 percent of the vote.

Voter turnout was pretty strong around Georgia, but much bigger for Republicans than Democrats.

The last time both primaries had contested races in Georgia, more than one million Democrats voted.

Democrats fell short of that number Tuesday night.

8-years ago, 963,000 people voted in the Republican presidential primary.

Tuesday that number reached 1.2 million with votes still left to be counted.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.