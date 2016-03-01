Ga. Secretary of State pleased with Super Tuesday voting

Ga. Secretary of State Brian Kemp called WALB on Super Tuesday and discussed the Georgia Primary election. (Source: WALB)

Georgia's Secretary of State said that holding Georgia's primary a little earlier in the election season made our state a much bigger player in the races.

Brian Kemp helped engineer the so-called SEC primary, getting multiple southern states to hold their primaries together on Super Tuesday.

He said on the phone Tuesday night, that's been a good thing for Georgia voters.

"It allowed our voters, regardless of whether they are Republican or Democrat, to be able to vote when the race still really mattered. I think that's one thing that excited people, but I think certainly over the last two weeks, we've seen presidential candidates barnstorming the state," said Kemp.

Kemp said turnout was strong around the state Tuesday, and no major election problems were reported to his office.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.